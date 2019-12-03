CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are searching for a alleged thief with an apparent taste for top-shelf liquor.

Just before midnight on Nov. 27, an unidentified man entered Biggie’s liquour store on Summerfield Blvd. in Airdrie, took a bottle of Hennessey liquour, then left without paying for it.

The man was described by police as being non-Caucasian and tall and thin. He was wearing a blue Kappa sweater.

Anyone with information please contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or go online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.