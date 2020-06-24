CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help to locate a dark-coloured Jeep Wrangler they believe is connected to a violent assault in Acadia earlier this month.

After being assaulted near the intersection of Fairmount Drive and Arbour Crescent S.E. at about 6 a.m. on June 17, a man approached two bystanders at a bus stop asking for help.

He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for a black or dark-grey Jeep Wrangler or newer-model Jeep with a dark hard-cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.