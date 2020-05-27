CALGARY -- Calgary police are working to figure out exactly where a shooting took place Tuesday night after a man was dropped off at the South Health Campus suffering gunshot wounds.

A number of reports were made to police about potential gunshots in the northeast community of Falconridge as well as in the 400 block of 15th Avenue N.E.

The man arrived at hospital about 11:30 p.m.

"Although his condition was initially listed as life-threatening, he has since been upgraded to stable condition," police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.