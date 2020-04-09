CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for a suspect after a man in his 20s was shot to death early Thursday morning in a southwest community.

Officers and emergency crews responded around 1:15 a.m. to reports of gunfire at an apartment in the 1600 block of 15th Street S.W.

Paramedics treated a man with gunshot wounds to his head and transported him to hospital in life-threatening condition. He later succumbed his injuries.

Another woman was also taken to hospital, but suffered just minor injuries.

Police have since taped off a portion of 16th Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street and closed off a section of 15th Street to the public.

Homicide investigators have determined a white BMW parked and left running on 16th Avenue is connected to the shooting.

Police have not released a description of a suspect, but witnesses have confirmed that a white Dodge Caliber was seen leaving the area after gun fire was first heard in the community.

It’s not known at this time if the shooting was targeted or connected to any sort of drug or gang activity. The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim will not be released until an autopsy is completed.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at (403) 266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at (403) 428-8877.

Tips can be submitted anonymously online at Crime Stoppers or by phone 1-800-222-8477