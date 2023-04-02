Police searching for suspects after Briar Hill break and enter
Police are seeking the public's help in locating two suspects who broke into a home in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Briar Crescent N.W. in Briar Hill around 4:30 a.m. for reports that someone had broken into a home, stolen some property and assaulted one of the residents before fleeing.
A family reported discovering a man and a woman in their basement. The homeowner confronted the suspects and was attacked with a weapon. The homeowner fought back and one of the suspects – a woman - fled using stolen vehicle keys to steal the car.
The male suspect is believed to have fled on foot.
The homeowner received minor injuries.
Police searched the area and found the vehicle, which had hit a fence.
The canine unit was called in to track the suspects and found a number of items but neither suspect.
Investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who may have CCTV footage of value to contact them at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
