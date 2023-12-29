Police searching for vehicle after road rage incident in S.W. Calgary

Calgary police responded to a southwest parking lot on Friday night after a road rage incident.

Around 5:45 p.m., police said an altercation happened outside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Canadian Tire on Richmond Road S.W.

A person was then run over by a vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle involved took off and has not yet been found. Police described the hit-and-run as a road rage incident.

Investigators are working to gather information from witnesses and nearby security cameras.

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect vehicle.