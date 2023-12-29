CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police searching for vehicle after road rage incident in S.W. Calgary

    Emergency crews responded to the parking lot of the Canadian Tire on Richmond Road following an suspected road rage incident. Emergency crews responded to the parking lot of the Canadian Tire on Richmond Road following an suspected road rage incident.

    Calgary police responded to a southwest parking lot on Friday night after a road rage incident.

    Around 5:45 p.m., police said an altercation happened outside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Canadian Tire on Richmond Road S.W.

    A person was then run over by a vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

    The vehicle involved took off and has not yet been found. Police described the hit-and-run as a road rage incident.

    Investigators are working to gather information from witnesses and nearby security cameras.

    Police do not yet have a description of the suspect vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News