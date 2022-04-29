Police seek 6 suspects in stabbing near SAIT LRT station

The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance footage images of six men who are wanted for questioning in connection with Wednesday morning's stabbing near a northwest CTrain station.

Emergency crews were called to the SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee station, in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue. N.W., at around 5:30 a.m. after an injured man in medical distress hit an emergency help button.

The stabbing victim, who was suffering from a wound to his neck, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

Security cameras captured a group of six men had assaulted the victim in a stairwell between the Jubilee Auditorium and the LRT station and ended with one member of the group stabbing the man.

All six of the assault suspects fled the area on foot, headed in different directions.

Investigators have not determined if the stabbing victim knew his attackers, or if the assault was random.

The CTrain station was closed to passengers for approximately six hours Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that the victim, whose condition has since stabilized, was not cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes any of the men in the surveillance stills is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.