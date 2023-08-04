Police seek assistance identifying suspect in Tuxedo Park assault and attempted robbery
Calgary police are asking for public assistance identifying a person they believe is responsible for an assault and attempted robbery in Tuxedo Park.
Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, police believe a man was assaulted in front of a residence on the 300 block of 33 Avenue N.E. as he parked his car.
That's when the suspect tried to open the door. The victim locked his doors, causing the suspect to pull on an open window, breaking the glass and climbing through it into the vehicle.
The suspect then physically assaulted the victim, who got out of the vehicle through the passenger door.
The suspect followed the victim and a second physical altercation took place before the suspect took off.
Police say the victim suffered minor injuries but didn't require emergency medical care.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, around 177 centimetres (5'10") tall, with a slim build and dark brown or black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
