CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help to locate a man who failed to appear in court for an ongoing murder trial.

Police have issued a warrant for Cheth Mitchell, 32, and say they have tried a number of times to locate him.

Mitchell is described as:

188 centimetres (6’2") tall

Weighing approximately 95 kilograms (210 pounds)

Dark hair

Brown eyes

Police say he is known to spend time in the downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org