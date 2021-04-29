CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help to locate a man who failed to appear in court for an ongoing murder trial.

Police have issued a warrant for Cheth Mitchell, 32, and say they have tried a number of times to locate him.

Mitchell is described as:

  • 188 centimetres (6’2") tall
  • Weighing approximately 95 kilograms (210 pounds)
  • Dark hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Police say he is known to spend time in the downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

 TALK: 1-800-222-8477
 TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org