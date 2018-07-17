Police are appealing to the public to help find a handgun magazine loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition that was lost during an altercation with a suspect on Monday.

Two officers responded to reports of a car prowling in the 0-100 block of Madeira Road N.E. at about 6:00 p.m. and came across a group of people sitting in a nearby greenspace.

They questioned a man who matched the description of the prowling suspect and say he spit at them and became violent when they tried to arrest him.

The suspect fled following a physical altercation with officers and was taken into custody after police tracked him through several yards.

An officer’s uniform was ripped and his cellphone and handgun magazine were pulled from his belt during the incident.

Officers searched the area for the missing BlackBerry Classic and handgun magazine but were unable to recover the items.

Police say the ammunition is common but that the magazine is restricted as it holds five more rounds than the magazines that are usually used by gun owners.

They say the magazine poses a minimal risk to the public as it only fits one make of handgun but that it needs to be recovered to ensure it is not used in the commission of a crime.

Marc Mitchell Rees, 31, of Calgary, was charged in relation to the incident with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count each of escaping lawful custody and resisting a peace officer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the lost magazine, phone or ammunition is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org