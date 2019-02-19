The Calgary Police Service has released a composite sketch of the suspect in an attempted robbery in the parking garage of the Grid 5 apartment building last month and is asking for tips from the public.

According to police, a woman was entering her car on the morning of Thursday, January 24 when a man approached and demanded the woman’s purse and the keys to the vehicle. While attempting to grab the woman’s possessions, the suspect pushed the woman into a wall of the parkade in the 600 block of 5 Avenue Southwest. The victim suffered minor injuries in the ordeal.

The suspect’s efforts were interrupted when another vehicle approached and he fled the parkade on foot.

Police believe the robbery attempt was a random incident.

The suspect is described by police as a:

Caucasian male

Believed to be in his 40s

Having a long, grey beard

At the time, the suspect was wearing a long grey jacket with a puffy hood.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery attempt or recognizes the suspect in the composite sketch is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.