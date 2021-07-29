CALGARY -- RCMP are looking for information from the public that could help them with an investigation into allegations of a child luring incident.

Mounties responded to reports of an incident on Main Street in Gleichen at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said a preliminary investigation alleged a middle-aged man approached a 13-year-old boy and offered to pay him in exchange for sex.

Police attended the scene, but were not able to locate the suspect. Officials are now asking the public to help identify him.

He is described as:

Caucasian;

In his 50s;

Grey hair and;

Blue eyes.

He was wearing glasses and a blue and white plaid shirt, dark jeans and a hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.