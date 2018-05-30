The Calgary Police Service has released a composite sketch of the face of a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to the occupants of another vehicle in the city's southeast earlier this month.

According to police, a car was travelling southbound on Stoney Trail approaching the Peigan Trail exit at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 when a minivan pulled alongside the car. The driver of the minivan allegedly exposed his genitals to the occupants of the car.

The occupants of the car attempted to note the licence plate of the minivan but the van swerved and exited at Peigan Trail.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 45 years old

Having short grey/brown hair

Having a beard

The suspect vehicle is believed to a mid-2000s model Dodge Caravan, light blue, with a white roof rack.

Anyone having information regarding the identity of the driver or the incident on Stoney Trail is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.