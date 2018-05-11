A joint investigation by Calgary and Edmonton police into two targeted shooting incidents in 2016 has identified four people who may have information on the homicides.

Cuc Lung, 34, and Quang Tran, 38, were shot while sitting in a vehicle outside a residence on Redstone Manor N.E. at about 8:00 p.m. on September 20th, 2016.

Police say Lung’s five-year-old son was in the backseat at the time and was uninjured in the shooting.

On October 7, 2016, Emergency crews in Edmonton were called to a shooting near 171 Avenue and 126 Street at about 8:00 p.m.

Phu Phan, 30, was found dead in the driveway of his Rapperswill residence and police say he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the two shootings were carried out by an organized crime group and that the victims were targeted.

Anyone in Calgary with information about the homicides or the people in the images, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Anyone in Edmonton with information about the men are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.