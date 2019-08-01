Police are asking for help to identify a man accused of using fake identification to fraudulently buy a Toyota Rav4 from a Calgary dealership.

A man went into a dealership in the 300 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. on May 28 and made arrangements to buy the vehicle using a bank loan.

He provided ID, which was later found to be fraudulent, and took possession of the vehicle two days later.

On July 23, investigators learned a similar scam was pulled in Ontario days before the purchase in Calgary, where a suspect reportedly used ID, which was stolen from a victim in Quebec.

The man is described as being between 60 and 70-years-old and speaking with a French accent.

He had multiple tattoos on his back, chest and arms and may have had an injury, deformity or identifying mark on his left hand as it was covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.