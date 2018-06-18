Calgary police are working to track down a modified vehicle that was stolen from a parkade in the southeast and say it contained a wheelchair that the owner needs to try out for the Canadian Paralympic Basketball team.

The 2006 Dodge Magnum R/T was parked in a secured lot in the 0-100 block of Inglewood Park S.E. and was taken sometime between 10:00 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle has a lever that disables the breaks and gas pedals that are mounted near the steering wheel and the car contained a wheelchair that is specially designed for wheelchair basketball.

Police say the victim needs the chair to try out for the Canadian Paralympic Basketball team at the end of July and say it takes months to customize a new one.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either the car or the wheelchair, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org