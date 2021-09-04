CALGARY -- Calgary police are reaching out to the public to help locate a 40-year-old man who's been missing since late August.

Officials say Clayton Smith was last seen close to the Bow River near Ogden Road S.E. during daylight hours between Aug. 26 and 27.

He was reported missing on Aug. 31.

He is described as:

6'7" (200 centimetres) tall

Approximately 200 pounds (91 kilograms)

Brown eyes

Black shaved hair

Goatee

At the time of his disappearance, Smith was wearing grey sweatpants up to his knees, a Led Zeppelin T-shirt, a black oversized hooded jacket and black high-top Nike sneakers.

Officials say he was also wearing a ring and a bracelet, made of bone.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP:"P3 Tips"