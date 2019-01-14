Police are looking to speak to the occupants of a van that was seen near the area of a shooting last week and are appealing to the public for more information.

Investigators were called to the 1100 block of 12 Avenue S.W. at about 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, for reports of shots fired.

Police taped off the parking lot of the Midtown Co-op and say evidence gathered near the scene indicated that at least four shots were fired.

A red or orange, Dodge Caravan or an SUV with a similar body-type was captured by CCTV speeding away from the area and police are looking to identify the occupants of the vehicle.

Police say it is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

