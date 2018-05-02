A vehicle that was involved in a hit and run collision in the Beltline at the end of April has been located by police and investigators are now working to identify the driver.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 2 Street and 15 Avenue S.W. at about 2:55 a.m. on April 22 for reports of a collision.

Two men were crossing the street when one of them was hit by a southbound vehicle.

Police say the offending vehicle left the scene without stopping and a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Investigators were looking for a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse that they believed was involved in the crash.

On Wednesday, police said that the vehicle had been found but that they are still looking to identify the driver.

Anyone who was a witness to the collision or knows the offender can contact Constable Curenew at the Traffic Office at 403-567-4000 or by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org