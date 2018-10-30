CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police seek man accused of committing indecent acts in Airdrie and Calgary
Calvin Korsberg, 52, is wanted in connection with several charges and has been identified as a suspect in at least four indecent acts in the Calgary area (Calgary Police Service)
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 2:39PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public regarding the whereabouts of Calvin Korsberg who is wanted on multiple warrants.
CPS officials say Korsberg has been charged in connection with an indecent act that allegedly occurred in September in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of 16 Avenue and 14 Street Northwest. Police suspect Korsberg is responsible for at least three other indecent acts that were reported in the northeast, northwest and Airdrie.
In addition to the indecent acts, Korsberg has outstanding warrants for breaching a protection order, breaching a probation order and traffic offences.
Korsberg, who is known to use the pseudonyms Calvin Forsberg and Calvin Vandale, is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- Having grey and brown hair
- Being approximately 183 cm (6’) tall
- Weighing roughly 79 kg (175 lbs)
- Having tattoos of wings on his right arm and a tattoo of a dragon on his left arm
Police believe Korsberg is relying on bicycle as his primary from of transportation
Anyone who encounters Korsberg or has information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted man is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.