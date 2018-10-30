The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public regarding the whereabouts of Calvin Korsberg who is wanted on multiple warrants.

CPS officials say Korsberg has been charged in connection with an indecent act that allegedly occurred in September in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of 16 Avenue and 14 Street Northwest. Police suspect Korsberg is responsible for at least three other indecent acts that were reported in the northeast, northwest and Airdrie.

In addition to the indecent acts, Korsberg has outstanding warrants for breaching a protection order, breaching a probation order and traffic offences.

Korsberg, who is known to use the pseudonyms Calvin Forsberg and Calvin Vandale, is described as:

A Caucasian male

Having grey and brown hair

Being approximately 183 cm (6’) tall

Weighing roughly 79 kg (175 lbs)

Having tattoos of wings on his right arm and a tattoo of a dragon on his left arm

Police believe Korsberg is relying on bicycle as his primary from of transportation

Anyone who encounters Korsberg or has information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted man is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.