

CTV News Calgary





Police are asking for help to identify man who exposed himself in two separate incidents in southeast Calgary in recent days.

The first happened about 8 p.m. Saturday near the Deer Valley Shopping Centre in the 1200 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.

A woman was walking when a man drove up behind her in a car. When she looked inside the vehicle, she saw the man was exposing himself and masturbating.

The second incident happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday near Sherwood School, in the 2000 block of 66th Avenue S.E.

A man approached two teenage girls in a field at the school and exposed himself.

The girls left the area and the suspect fled.

Police believe the two cases are connected.

The man is described as being:

South Asian

In his late 20s or early 30s

Medium build

Black hair and brown eyes

He was wearing long, beige pants and a t-shirt in the first incident and was driving a dark green, two-door Volkswagen sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.