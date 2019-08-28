Police seek man accused of exposing himself to woman and teen girls
Police are searching for a man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s accused of exposing himself in two separate incidents.
CTV News Calgary
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 2:33PM MDT
Police are asking for help to identify man who exposed himself in two separate incidents in southeast Calgary in recent days.
The first happened about 8 p.m. Saturday near the Deer Valley Shopping Centre in the 1200 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.
A woman was walking when a man drove up behind her in a car. When she looked inside the vehicle, she saw the man was exposing himself and masturbating.
The second incident happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday near Sherwood School, in the 2000 block of 66th Avenue S.E.
A man approached two teenage girls in a field at the school and exposed himself.
The girls left the area and the suspect fled.
Police believe the two cases are connected.
The man is described as being:
- South Asian
- In his late 20s or early 30s
- Medium build
- Black hair and brown eyes
He was wearing long, beige pants and a t-shirt in the first incident and was driving a dark green, two-door Volkswagen sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.