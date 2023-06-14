Police seek man in detonation of device in High River

High River RCMP are investigating reports of a man detonating an incendiary device Wednesday morning.

At 10:04 a.m., police responded to reports that a man set off the device at a local business in the 100 block of Third Avenue S.W.

After setting off the device, the man fled the scene on an electric scooter.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as being around 182 centimetres (six feet) tall, with a medium build and broad shoulders. He was last seen wearing dark pants, orange gloves and a hooded sweatshirt that was grey across the shoulders and arms, with a light-coloured body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.