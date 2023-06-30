Police seek man missing from southwest Calgary

Police are hoping the public can help them find a man missing from southwest Calgary.

Kam Ng, 48, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, leaving the 69th Street S.W. CTrain station on an eastbound train.

He is described as being about 150 cm (4'11") and 72.6 kg (160 pounds) with brown eyes and short, black hair.

He was wearing a Hawaiian shirt, blue jean shorts, black and white Nike sneakers and a blue medical mask.

Police say Ng has a medical condition and his family is worried about him.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.