Police seek missing Langdon woman

Police are looking for a missing Langdon woman who hasn't been seen since she left a work site at the University of Calgary on Tuesday night.

It's believed 46-year-old Denny Jean Guyda left the university to drive home to Langdon, but there's been no sign of her.

Her family and police are concerned for her well-being, saying it's out of character for her to go without contact for this long.

Guyda is 155 cm (5'1") and slim with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

She wore a navy-blue jacket, dark jeans, a ball cap and work boots.

She drives a black 2008 Ford Escape with Alberta plate BWH 1963.

Contact the police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information as to Guyda's whereabouts.

