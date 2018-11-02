RCMP in High River are looking to speak to the owner of a dog that injured a child on a pathway behind a school in the area earlier this week.

Police were called to Joe Clark School on Tuesday after a 4th Grade student was injured by a dog during recess.

The nine-year-old girl approached a woman who was walking a dog on a pathway near the school and asked if she could pet the animal. The dog’s owner let her pet the dog but it jumped up on the little girl, injuring her.

Police say the severity of the child’s injuries was not known until she went back to the school.

The dog and its owner left the area and police are now looking to speak to the owner to find out what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)