Police seek potential witness in northeast Calgary homicide
Calgary Police Service investigators have released surveillance images of a woman who may have information regarding a summer homicide in the community of Rundle.
Cameras recorded a woman entering a convenience store in the 3500 block of 26th Avenue N.E. on June 26, a day after 37-year-old Blake Walker was found dead in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.
She was seen travelling outside the store on a bicycle.
Police have not disclosed what connection she potentially has to the case but confirm she is not considered a suspect at this time.
Three people have been charged with murder in connection with Walker's death.
Maryann Smith, 21, was charged with second-degree murder earlier this month while 27-year-old Austin Cole Jamieson and 29-year-old Sajid Courtney Holliday were both charged with first-degree murder in July for their alleged roles in the homicide.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
CPS investigators released surveillance photos of a woman who may have information regarding the June 26 homicide of Blake Walker in northeast Calgary. (supplied)
