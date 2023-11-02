Police seek public assistance in Halloween shooting in Sherwood

Calgary police are asking for the public's assistance to help advance an investigation into a shooting in the Sherwood community earlier this week.

On Halloween night, around 11:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 0 to 100 block of Sherwood Square N.W. In a release, police said they believe two people were sitting inside a black Mercedes parked in the area when a second vehicle pulled alongside it and fired gunshots.

The two people inside the Mercedes weren't injured and drove away and called police.

Anyone with residential security footage or dash cam footage from that area around the time of the shooting is asked to contact police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red or amber-coloured SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.