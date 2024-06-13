Police seek public assistance in identifying suspect in hate-motivated incident outside Central Library
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to identify a woman who’s a suspect in a hate-motivated incident that took place outside the Central Library in late April.
On April 28, three women left the library at 800 Third Street S.E. around 5 p.m. walking toward the City Hall CTrain station, when they were confronted by a woman shouting obscenities and aggressively gesturing at one woman in the group.
The victim, who was the target of the woman’s verbal attack, instructed her friends to move to a safer location while she asked the suspect to leave them alone.
Instead, the woman continued to follow the victim while continuing to shout at her. She also tried to burn her face with a lit cigarette followed by striking her in the face and throwing a travel-style coffee mug at her.
The victim kept walking, eventually reaching a safe space where she called police to report the incident.
Police describe the woman as being between 50 and 60 years old, with short black hair, wearing a short black jacket with a scarf around her neck.
She was carrying a pink purse at the time of the attack.
“Based on the disparaging remarks this woman used, it is clear that this incident was motivated by hate,” said Calgary police hate crimes co-coordinator Const. Matt Messenger, in a media release. “The victim was with a group of friends who were going about their day in our city, and have now been left feeling scared, humiliated and discriminated against all because of who they are. This is unacceptable.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Danielle Smith set to speak on Alberta's economic landscape, strategy
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING More than 70 weather advisories in effect; Meteorologists warn of short notice in event of tornado
Tornados and severe thunderstorms are possible in highly populated areas across Ontario and Quebec, including the regions around Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for front-line safety, security workers
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Celine Dion goes public with her private health struggles: What we've learned so far
Celine Dion is opening up about her life-altering neurological disorder ahead of the release of her documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion.'
'A wall of white': Southern Manitoba hit with possible tornadoes, toonie-sized hail
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Quebec town's bylaw requires kids to collect signatures to play in the street
School is almost out, summer heat is setting in and the children of a small Quebec town southwest of Montreal will soon be able to spend their days shooting hoops in the street -- if they have filed the necessary paperwork.
Kevin Spacey says he was 'too handsy' in the past
Kevin Spacey has said that he was 'too handsy' and that he's been guilty of 'pushing the boundaries' in the past, in a lengthy interview released Tuesday.
WATCH 'It's crazy': Mayflies swarm Ohio town, spur massive cleanup
Residents of an Ohio town had an unusual spring cleaning task to do: remove swarms of dead mayflies.
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Parkland County firefighter charged with child sexual exploitation crimes
A firefighter in Parkland County west of Edmonton is accused of sharing child sexual abuse material over the app Snapchat.
-
Watch: Florida Panthers arrive in Edmonton for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Finals
The Florida Panthers arrived in Edmonton on Wednesday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
-
Playing through injury, Oilers' Kane may have reached a breaking point in the Stanley Cup Final
Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
Lethbridge
-
New Lethbridge website helps connect volunteers with sports organizations
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
-
Wildfire risk rising in southern Alberta
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
-
Lethbridge outreach groups preparing for summer heat
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
Vancouver
-
Uber calls B.C. gig-worker wages, job protections 'unreasonable'
Ride-hailing company Uber is slamming the British Columbia government's decision to impose minimum wages and basic labour protections for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
-
Judge rejects 'necessity defence' from B.C. climate activists charged in disruptive protests
Two climate activists charged in a series of disruptive protests on Vancouver Island cannot use a "necessity defence" to avoid punishment, a B.C. judge has ruled.
-
Gastown square reopens after red bricks replaced by hand
Repairs in Gastown are now complete after damaged brick was replaced by hand, city officials say.
Vancouver Island
-
Uber calls B.C. gig-worker wages, job protections 'unreasonable'
Ride-hailing company Uber is slamming the British Columbia government's decision to impose minimum wages and basic labour protections for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
Interactive maps: Check the air quality, wildfires near your home
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
Saskatoon
-
'How that can take 26 years to manufacture': Sask. man shocked after Toyota parts delivery dated 2050
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
-
Saskatoon man found injured outside Fairhaven School has died, police investigating homicide
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
-
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
Regina
-
'Bunch of morons': Regina city council scraps location for permanent emergency shelter
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
-
Five-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in north Regina
A five-year-old child was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in north Regina.
-
'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
-
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Montreal
-
Quebec town's bylaw requires kids to collect signatures to play in the street
School is almost out, summer heat is setting in and the children of a small Quebec town southwest of Montreal will soon be able to spend their days shooting hoops in the street -- if they have filed the necessary paperwork.
-
Tents will be allowed again on Peel Street terrasses after Grand Prix weekend controversy: mayor
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante confirmed the terrasses on Peel Street that were abruptly shut down during Grand Prix weekend can reopen with tents.
-
Large homeless encampment near Longueuil elementary school draws concern
Parents and officials from a Longueuil elementary school are raising concerns about a large homeless encampment down the street from the school's playground.
Atlantic
-
'The future is so bright': Research empowering cells to attack cancer shows promise
A new-to-the Maritimes cancer treatment using CAR T-Cell immunotherapy is showing promising results.
-
Track conditions to make VIA Rail’s Halifax to Montreal journey even longer
VIA Rail says the schedule for its route between Halifax and Montreal is about to become longer due to track conditions and speed limitations in New Brunswick.
-
Weather front approaches the Maritimes with rain and showers Friday into Saturday
Hit-and-miss rain totals were reported across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the result of the scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
Winnipeg
-
Carberry crash investigation submitted to Crown by RCMP as first anniversary approaches
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
'A wall of white': Southern Manitoba hit with possible tornadoes, toonie-sized hail
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
'At a crossroads': Manitoba festivals struggling as attendees face tighter budgets
The organization representing festivals and large events across Canada says many are facing a challenging season ahead, with organizers in Manitoba also feeling the pinch.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa police investigating homicide on Woodroffe Avenue
Ottawa police say a person's death in Nepean has been deemed a homicide.
-
Tornado watch issued for Ottawa Valley, parts of Quebec
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
-
OC Transpo hoping 3-day return-to-office mandate will boost adult pass sales
Sales of adult monthly transit passes for OC Transpo remain well below pre-pandemic levels, but transit staff are hoping government workers heading back to the office more often will help.
Northern Ontario
-
Two separate Sudbury dog attacks spark fear there will be more
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
-
Barrie man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Innisfil school bus driver charged after collision with students on board
Police have charged a school bus driver after a collision Thursday morning that injured two students and another driver in Innisfil.
Kitchener
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
CTV News Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte to receive RNAO media award
The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) has announced the recipients of this year’s Media Awards competition and CTV Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte is one of the winners.
-
Another FunGuyz raid in Cambridge, police lay trafficking charges
Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.
London
-
'Most Canadian' guitar making stops in midwestern Ontario
The sweet sounds of ‘Canada's guitar’ echo through the gymnasium at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.
-
Thursday morning basement fire in London
Investigators are on scene after a basement fire in London on Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene in the 700 block of Eagletrace Dr.
-
Updated homeless encampment strategy will expand list of 'no-go zones' in London
London, Ont. is preparing to tighten the rules about where encampments of people experiencing homelessness will be permitted.
Windsor
-
'Surreal': retail worker wins $1 million with Encore
A Tecumseh retail worker is celebrating a $1-million lottery win.
-
Third opioid overdose alert issued in less than a month
The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an elevated number of opioid overdoses between June 2 and June 8.
-
'Never take the first offer': The art of negotiation in today’s economy
The art of negotiation can be the key to saving money on your monthly bills during a time of where costs of housing, gas, food and other essential continue to skyrocket.