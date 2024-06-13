Police seek public assistance in identifying suspect in hate-motivated incident outside Central Library

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to identify a woman who’s a suspect in a hate-motivated incident that took place outside the Central Library in late April.

On April 28, three women left the library at 800 Third Street S.E. around 5 p.m. walking toward the City Hall CTrain station, when they were confronted by a woman shouting obscenities and aggressively gesturing at one woman in the group.

The victim, who was the target of the woman’s verbal attack, instructed her friends to move to a safer location while she asked the suspect to leave them alone.

Instead, the woman continued to follow the victim while continuing to shout at her. She also tried to burn her face with a lit cigarette followed by striking her in the face and throwing a travel-style coffee mug at her.

The victim kept walking, eventually reaching a safe space where she called police to report the incident.

Police describe the woman as being between 50 and 60 years old, with short black hair, wearing a short black jacket with a scarf around her neck.

She was carrying a pink purse at the time of the attack.

“Based on the disparaging remarks this woman used, it is clear that this incident was motivated by hate,” said Calgary police hate crimes co-coordinator Const. Matt Messenger, in a media release. “The victim was with a group of friends who were going about their day in our city, and have now been left feeling scared, humiliated and discriminated against all because of who they are. This is unacceptable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.