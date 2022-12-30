Police seek public assistance in locating missing West Hillhurst senior

Calgary police are asking for public assistance to help locate a Calgary senior who was reported missing in West Hillhurst.

Gerard McDonald, 65, was last seen by the staff at Bethany Care Centre at 916 18A Street N.W. on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. McDonald has a medical condition, and staff and the police are concerned for his well-being.

He's described as 187 centimetres (6'2") tall, weighing 89 kilograms (197 pounds), with brown eyes, short, dark grey hair and a grey mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue cap and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.