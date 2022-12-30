Police seek public assistance in locating missing West Hillhurst senior

Gerard McDonald, 65, was last seen by the staff at Bethany Care Centre at 916 18A Street N.W. on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. Gerard McDonald, 65, was last seen by the staff at Bethany Care Centre at 916 18A Street N.W. on Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina