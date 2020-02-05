CALGARY -- Calgary police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing youth.

Nine year old Caesar Ogot was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 5, at around 4:30 p.m. boarding an inbound train from the Crowfoot LRT Station.

He's described as being 5'0" tall, with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a grey jacket with a grey 'hockey' ball cap.

He doesn't suffer from any medical conditions, however his age and lack of contact with his family is of concern to the police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.