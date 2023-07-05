Police seek public assistance in search for missing Calgary senior

Calgary police need your help to find a senior who went missing earlier this week.

Graciano Cia, 79, became separated from his family Tuesday at the Marlborough CTrain station.

Later that night, he was spotted at the 1st Street CTrain station, but he hasn't been seen since.

He is described as 5'3" and 120 pounds, brown-eyed and white-haired.

On Tuesday, he was wearing a black t-shirt and pants, a blue vest and a red ball cap, as well as red and black shoes.

Police say Cia's family is worried, as he has a medical condition.

If you see him, you can contact police directly at 403-266-1234.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.