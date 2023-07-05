Police seek public assistance in search for missing Calgary senior

Graciano Cia, 79, became separated from his family Tuesday at the Marlborough CTrain station. Graciano Cia, 79, became separated from his family Tuesday at the Marlborough CTrain station.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina