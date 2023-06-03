Police seek public assistance locating missing teen

Calgary police need help from the public to help find a missing 19-year-old.

Ryder Brooks was last seen leaving a home in Lynwood on Monday.

Police said the teen has a medical condition and his family is concerned for his safety.

Ryder was last seen wearing grey pants, a black shirt with a yellow Rockstar label, and blue and red high top Air Jordan runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.