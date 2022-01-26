Police seek public assistance to identify suspect from northwest Calgary bank robbery

Calgary police is seeking public assistance to identify a suspect in a bank robbery that took place in northwest Calgary last Thursday.

The incident happened at 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 20, when a man walked into a TD Bank located in the 4800 block of 32 Ave. NW and handed a teller a note demanding money.

After the teller handed him a bag with some money inside, he left.

Security photos captured of the incident reveal the suspect to be around 40 years old, and approximately 180 centimetres (5'11") tall.

He wore a dark zip up jacket, a Blue Jays ball cap, jeans and navy slip on shoes with white soles, as well as dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.