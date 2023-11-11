Police seek public assistance to locate missing Forest Heights woman

Calgary police are asking for public assistance to locate a Calgary woman from the southeast community of Forest Heights.

Melanie Jones, 42, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Her family and the police are concerned for her well-being.

She's described as being 165 centimetres (5'5") tall, weighing around 50 kilograms (110 pounds), with a slim build, hazel eyes and long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black jacket and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.