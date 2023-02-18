Police seek public assistance to locate missing Forest Lawn man

Calgary police seek public assistance trying to locate a missing southeast Calgary man.

Robert Stanley Mainland, 65, also known as Bobby or Bubbles, was last seen near a 7-11 in the 5300 block of 17 Avenue S.E. in early January.

Mainland is well-known in the Forest Lawn community, where he's lived for over 40 years.

Family, community members and police are concerned for his well-being.

He's described as 162 centimetres (5'4") tall, and 56 kilograms (125 pounds), with a slim build, brown eyes, grey hair and glasses.

Anyone with information about Mainland's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.