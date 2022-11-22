Police seek public assistance to solve series of sexual assaults in northwest Calgary

Calgary police are looking to the public for help in the hunt for a suspect in a recent string of sexual assaults in the city's northwest.

Investigators believe the same individual committed at least four acts of sexual assault in November.

One woman was grabbed and touched sexually without consent around 11 p.m. on Nov. 6, near the intersection of Ranchlands Boulevard and Ranchero Rise.

The victim had just exited a bus and was walking home.

Around 11:45 the same night, another woman was touched sexually without consent while walking near the Dalhousie LRT station.

On Nov. 19, around 12:45 a.m., a third woman was approached from behind and touched sexually without consent while walking in the 0 to 100 block of Dalton Drive N.W.

And around 5:30 the same morning, another woman was attacked in a similar manner at the Dalhousie LRT station bus shelter.

Police say they are working on a suspect description, but did not have one to release as of Tuesday evening.

Police say touching someone sexually without consent is sexual assault.

"It has a lasting impact on victims and can leave them feeling unsafe and vulnerable in public for many years after the incident," police said in a release issued Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incidents or the identity of the suspect to contact them.

Tips can be given directly to police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.