Police seek public help identifying robbery, assault suspects

Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying three suspects wanted in a May assault and robbery on a CTrain.

Just before midnight on Monday, May 22, a man was assaulted and robbed by three men on a southbound CTrain travelling between 39 Ave. Station and Chinook station.

The three departed the CTrain at Chinook Station and travelled west on 61 Ave. S.W.

The driver of the train alerted transit security and transit officers met the victim at Chinook Station, along with Calgary police officers.

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police say they believe the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

Suspect number one in CTrain assault and robbery

The first man wore a plastic covering over a black coat, and a black ballcap.

The second man wore a black and white "Rooks & Castles" hoodie, red ballcap and carrying a backpack with red straps. He had both wrists bandaged.

Suspect number two in May 22, 2023 CTrain assault and robbery

The third man was described as wearing black pants, a black ballcap and a blue and black coat with a yellow band around the middle and yellow lining of the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.