Police seek public help identifying robbery, assault suspects

Police are seeking public assistance to identify 3 men who are suspects in a May 22 assault and robbery on a Calgary CTrain. (Photo: Calgary police) Police are seeking public assistance to identify 3 men who are suspects in a May 22 assault and robbery on a Calgary CTrain. (Photo: Calgary police)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina