CALGARY – Police have released an image of a scooter that was recovered from a suspect who was arrested on Thursday in the hopes that whoever owns it will come forward to claim it.

Officials announced the recovery of the vehicle on Twitter, saying it had been found in the possession of a suspicious individual.

#FridayFinds - Yesterday, patrol officers arrested a suspicious person in possession of this mobility scooter. The offender had 23 warrants for his arrest, and also had numerous break-and-enter tools with him. Officers are seeking the lawful owner of this scooter. #yyc pic.twitter.com/DbjMGA3m0R — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 27, 2019

The offender was arrested and is facing charges stemming from a number of illegal items in his possession as well as nearly two dozen outstanding warrants.

They are hoping the owner of the mobility scooter can be reunited with the device.