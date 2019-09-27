Police seek rightful owner of stolen scooter
Calgary police released this photo of a mobility scooter on Friday afternoon in the hopes the rightful owner will see it and know it's been recovered. (Supplied)
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 4:08PM MDT
CALGARY – Police have released an image of a scooter that was recovered from a suspect who was arrested on Thursday in the hopes that whoever owns it will come forward to claim it.
Officials announced the recovery of the vehicle on Twitter, saying it had been found in the possession of a suspicious individual.
The offender was arrested and is facing charges stemming from a number of illegal items in his possession as well as nearly two dozen outstanding warrants.
They are hoping the owner of the mobility scooter can be reunited with the device.