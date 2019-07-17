The Calgary Police Service is investigating an afternoon incident at a lounge in the city's northeast where pepper spray was discharged and a handgun was seen.

According to police, officers were called to Len's Lounge in the Ambassador Motor Inn in the 800 block of 16 Avenue N.E. and encountered staff and patrons suffering the effects of pepper spray.

The bar and one of the bar's patrons were robbed by two males who were covering their faces with bandanas. One of the suspects was brandishing a handgun.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene but neither were transported to hospital.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

As of Wednesday evening, the two suspects have not been caught. At the time of the robbery, both suspects were wearing blue gloes, blue jeans and dark coloured tops.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.