Calgary police are appealing to the public for help to locate a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of a senior at a southeast bank at the end of April.

Police say the victim withdrew money from a CIBC ATM in the 3600 block of 17th Avenue S.E. at about 11:40 p.m. on April 29 and was approached by a man as he finished making his withdrawal.

The victim was ordered to withdraw more money and the offender fled the scene with all of the senior’s cash.

The suspect is described as:

180cm or 5’11” tall

Heavy build

Blond or red hair

Beard

Wearing a black toque, grey hoodie, grey shorts and black flip flops

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org