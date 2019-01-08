The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they investigate a reported sexual assault in the community of Woodbine.

According to police, a girl in her mid-teens was riding a Calgary Transit bus in the early evening hours of Monday, January 7 when she noticed a man was staring at her.

The teen exited the #56 bus near the intersection of Woodbine Boulevard and Woodmark Crescent Southwest and the man followed her. The suspect followed the girl, lifted the girl’s skirt and attempted to take a picture.

The teen was not injured in the incident and the suspect fled the area on foot along Woodbine Boulevard.

Police describe the suspect as:

Indigenous

Believed to be in his mid-20’s

Approximately 180 - 183 cm (5’11” to 6)’ tall

Having a slim build

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing:

Light coloured, ripped blue jeans

A green bomber jacket

A blue checkered hat with the word ‘Supreme’

Grey and orange Yeezy shoes

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.