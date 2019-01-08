CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police seek suspect after teen followed in southwest neighbourhood, has skirt lifted
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 4:41PM MST
The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they investigate a reported sexual assault in the community of Woodbine.
According to police, a girl in her mid-teens was riding a Calgary Transit bus in the early evening hours of Monday, January 7 when she noticed a man was staring at her.
The teen exited the #56 bus near the intersection of Woodbine Boulevard and Woodmark Crescent Southwest and the man followed her. The suspect followed the girl, lifted the girl’s skirt and attempted to take a picture.
The teen was not injured in the incident and the suspect fled the area on foot along Woodbine Boulevard.
Police describe the suspect as:
- Indigenous
- Believed to be in his mid-20’s
- Approximately 180 - 183 cm (5’11” to 6)’ tall
- Having a slim build
At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing:
- Light coloured, ripped blue jeans
- A green bomber jacket
- A blue checkered hat with the word ‘Supreme’
- Grey and orange Yeezy shoes
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.