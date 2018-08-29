Calgary police are investigating after a man produced a handgun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a pub in the city’s northeast two weeks ago.

Police were called to the Black Lion Pub and Eatery, in the 5400 block of Temple Drive N.E., at about 10:38 p.m. on August 15 for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say a man with a handgun approached a waitress who was behind the bar and demanded cash.

He told the customers in the bar not to call police and then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Police say the vehicle involved is believed to be an older style, white, Jeep Cherokee and that it has some damage to the front end.

The suspect is described as:

25 – 35 years old

About 183 cm or 6’0’’ tall

Slim build

Wearing sunglasses, a grey hoodie with the letters “REKLSS” in red writing across the front, gloves, dark pants and black shoes with white stitching and white soles

Anyone with information is asked to call police at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org