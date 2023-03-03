Police seek suspect in carjacking at Lake Louise gas station

Lake Louise RCMP are looking for a male suspect in connection with a carjacking early Tuesday morning.

Officials say police were called to a gas station in Lake Louise at 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 28, where a woman had stopped to fuel her vehicle.

"She was approached by the suspect," police said in a release. "The suspect asked for cash and when the victim did not have any, the suspect produced an edge weapon."

RCMP say the woman was pulled from her vehicle and the suspect got in and drove away.

The victim was not injured in the attack, police said.

He is described as:

Having a light complexion;

Having dark and grey scruffy facial hair;

Being approximately 40 to 50 years old;

Being disheveled in appearance; and

Was wearing a beanie-style hat, dark coat with a hood, blue jeans and dark coloured shoes with white soles.

Police say the suspect did not have any visible tattoos and is believed to have been under the influence of drugs when the incident took place.

The victim's vehicle is a dark grey, 2009 model Ford Escape with an Alberta licence plate CML 9437.

"The vehicle had black steel wheels with no hubcaps. The rear wiper is broken and stuck in the upright position," police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect or the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP by calling 403-522-3812.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.