Police are looking for a woman who may have been involved in an assault on board a Calgary Transit bus last month.

Investigators say a woman became verbally abusive after she boarded a bus on 18 Street S.E., near 69 Avenue, at about 11:40 a.m.on September 3.

The woman allegedly yelled racial slurs at the driver and then threw a slushy drink at the driver when she was asked to leave the bus.

She fled the scene and police have now released images of her in the hopes that someone will come forward with information on the incident.

The suspect is described as:

Female believed to be in her 20s

163 cm or 5’4” tall

Wearing a white and pink hoodie and black pants

Police are investigating the incident as a hate-motivated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or email the Hate Crimes Coordinator at hatecrime@calgarypolice.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org