CALGARY -- Calgary police are seeking the public's help to track down a man who attempted to defraud a local business.

Officials say an unknown male walked into the Best Buy store at 350 Stewart Green S.W. at about 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 18.

He approached staff with the intent to secure a financing agreement and police say he provided fraudulent identification documents.

The application was denied, but the true owner was notified by their bank about the attempt, prompting police to begin an investigation.

The suspect was captured on security video taken from inside the store and police are now actively looking to identify him.

He is described as:

Caucasian

Slim build

Dark hair with blond highlights

Moustache and goatee

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org