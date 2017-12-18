A human trafficking investigation has been launched after a woman told police she escaped captivity in a Calgary apartment last week.

The victim told police she was held for five days before she was able to escape.

“The four suspects inside the apartment had fallen asleep which made access for the victim to escape the residence,” says Detective Scott Mizibrocky of the Calgary Police Service Sex Crimes Unit.

Police were called to a business in the 900 block of 5 Avenue Southwest around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 after a woman ran into the store and reported she had been held against her will.

Police contained the apartment and arrested two underage suspects without incident.

They were later released without charges pending further investigation.

Two additional suspects, one adult and one minor, were later identified but weren’t in the residence when police arrived.

Investigators have determined the victim met a male, later identified as one of the suspects, in the lobby of the apartment building.

Police say she was led upstairs, assaulted and forcibly confined.

It’s alleged that while confined, the four suspects forced the victim to perform sexual acts with over 10 different men for money, which the suspects took.

“It was a very complex investigation and the crime is very complex,” says Mizibrocky.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of all four suspects, a 29-year-old woman, a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

“It is surprising at the ages of these offenders. It did surprise some of the investigators,“ says Mizibrocky.

The age of some of the offenders means police are only able to identify the adult suspect.

She is 29-year-old Jessica Nyome Louise Vinje of Calgary.

Police say she is wanted on warrants for one count each of human trafficking, material benefit – human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement, voyeurism and assault.

Vinje is described as:

162 centimetres tall

68 kilograms

medium build

red and purple hair

brown eyes.

She has tattoos of “MOB” on her left hand, “STACY” on her left shoulder and “AR DL” with a star on her chest.

The 16-year-old male is wanted on warrants for one count each of human trafficking, material benefit – human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement, voyeurism, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

The 17-year-old female is wanted on warrants for one count each of human trafficking, material benefit – human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement, voyeurism and assault.

The 17-year-old male is wanted on warrants for one count each of human trafficking, material benefit – human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and voyeurism.

If you know where VINJE is or have any information about this case you’re asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.