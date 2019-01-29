CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police seek suspect in sexual assault at southeast recreation centre
Police released images of a man who is believed to have touched a youth inappropriately while attending a hockey game at a rec centre in the southeast last November.
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 2:37PM MST
Calgary police are looking for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault that is believed to have happened at Cardel Rec South last November.
Police say a youth was watching a hockey game at the recreation centre, located at 333 Shawville Blvd. S.E., on November 18 between 6:03 and 6:48 p.m. when he was approached by a man.
The man initiated a conversation and asked the youth if he would like to go sit down. The suspect then allegedly touched the youth inappropriately.
A witness approached the pair after watching the verbal exchange and the suspect left the area, claiming he had to text someone.
The suspect is described as:
- South Asian
- About 40 to 50 years old
- 183 cm or 6’ tall
- Heavy build, weighing about 91 kg or 200 lbs
- Brown eyes
- Wearing a grey or light-brown hoodie, black pants and black shoes
- Carrying a black jacket
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org