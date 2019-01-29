Calgary police are looking for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault that is believed to have happened at Cardel Rec South last November.

Police say a youth was watching a hockey game at the recreation centre, located at 333 Shawville Blvd. S.E., on November 18 between 6:03 and 6:48 p.m. when he was approached by a man.

The man initiated a conversation and asked the youth if he would like to go sit down. The suspect then allegedly touched the youth inappropriately.

A witness approached the pair after watching the verbal exchange and the suspect left the area, claiming he had to text someone.

The suspect is described as:

South Asian

About 40 to 50 years old

183 cm or 6’ tall

Heavy build, weighing about 91 kg or 200 lbs

Brown eyes

Wearing a grey or light-brown hoodie, black pants and black shoes

Carrying a black jacket

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org