Calgary police are appealing to the public for information about a sexual assault that happened in the community of Southwood on Monday evening.

Investigators say a woman in her 20s was walking along a pathway near Southland Drive and Elbow Drive S.W. when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and touched her sexually.

Police say the man fled the scene down Snowden Crescent S.W.

A search of the area was conducted by officers on the ground with support from HAWCS but they did not locate a suspect.

The suspect is described as:

Tall

Wearing a large furry hat

Wearing a red and white plaid jacket

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org