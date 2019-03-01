Police are appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly touched a teen inappropriately while riding on a CTrain last November.

Investigators say a man boarded a CTrain at the Somerset-Bridlewood station on November 6 at about 2:20 p.m. The man then moved to the front car of the train at the Fish Creek station and then switched cars again, boarding the last car at Heritage Station.

Police say the man sat next to a teen girl, started a conversation and then allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The girl told him to leave and he got off the train at the Victoria Park station at about 2:45 p.m.

The man then got on another northbound train at 4th Street.

The man is described as:

Having a medium complexion

About 40 years old

Dark brown hair

Clean shaven

Heavy build

Was wearing a black baseball cap, black winter jacket, dark pants and a black Adidas backpack

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call police at the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org