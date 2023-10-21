Police seek suspect in Southwood hate-motivated crime on Friday

Calgary police are looking for a man they believe committed a hate-motivated crime in Southwood Friday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., officers say a woman was crossing the parking lot of Southwood Centre at 10233 Elbow Drive S.W. when a man started honking at her from a parked vehicle.

Police say the man then exited the vehicle, rushed at the woman and made "punching motions" in her face. He also reportedly told the woman "he would kill her" over his assumption of her religion.

The woman was able to safely reach her vehicle and called police from her home.

The man is described as:

Around 60 years old;

Has a heavy build and is bald;

Wearing brown sunglasses, a checkered blue shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222–8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or should the P3 Tips app.

More information on hate-motivated crimes, and how and when to report them, visit www.reporthate.ca.